Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 27.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LITE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lumentum

Lumentum Stock Performance

LITE stock opened at $114.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.35 and a beta of 1.33. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $129.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.58.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $480.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.27 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $26,478.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 79,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,970,918.16. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 22,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,499,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 121,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,392,170. This represents a 15.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $7,260,909. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2,235.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.