LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 64,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LXP shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.01.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.25 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.86%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

