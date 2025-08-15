Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 81,125 Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 22.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,145,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,866 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 26.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,117,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,951,000 after purchasing an additional 652,811 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,984,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 914,279 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,419,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,280,000 after purchasing an additional 163,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,394,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after purchasing an additional 806,435 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLSK shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Cleanspark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Cleanspark from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleanspark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.47.

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 3.72. Cleanspark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $17.97.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $198.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.33 million. Cleanspark had a net margin of 47.98% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleanspark, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 50,000 shares of Cleanspark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 125,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,120.61. This trade represents a 28.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

