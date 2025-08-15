Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $6,030,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16,964.6% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 610,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,113,000 after purchasing an additional 606,484 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Baird R W raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.90.

In related news, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total transaction of $150,298.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 946 shares in the company, valued at $143,763.62. This represents a 51.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.76 per share, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,201.72. This trade represents a 18.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $144.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.79 and a 1 year high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.59%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

