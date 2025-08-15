Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Allegion were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 324.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 32,842 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 37,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALLE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $634,777.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,843.16. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,781,055.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,589.48. This represents a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $168.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.73. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $116.57 and a 12 month high of $170.11.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.10 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.