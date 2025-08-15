Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of Z. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,589,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,577 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Zillow Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,029,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,263,000 after acquiring an additional 411,742 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP raised its stake in Zillow Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 3,350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,068,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,584,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,636,000 after acquiring an additional 45,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Zillow Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,540,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,109,000 after acquiring an additional 65,724 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $428,086.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 50,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,389.69. This trade represents a 9.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 8,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $658,605.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,898.50. This represents a 91.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,770 shares of company stock worth $14,269,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on Z. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Z opened at $85.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.96, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.80. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.45 and a 1 year high of $89.39.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

