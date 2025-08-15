Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stock Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Azenta were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZTA. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Azenta in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Azenta by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Azenta by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Azenta by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after buying an additional 61,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Azenta in the fourth quarter worth $2,331,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZTA. Raymond James Financial upgraded Azenta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens began coverage on Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Azenta from $59.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on Azenta and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Azenta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $30.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.59. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $55.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average of $33.80.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $143.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.64 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

