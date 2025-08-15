Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $486,000 Position in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,660,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 528,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE TAP opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.67. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.02.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $75,034.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,322.55. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

