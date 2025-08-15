Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $496,000 Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,552,000 after purchasing an additional 101,586 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter valued at about $6,014,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 232.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 59,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 41,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 588.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Bunge Global and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Bunge Global Price Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $82.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average of $76.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

