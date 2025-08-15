Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $503,000 Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,677 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,858 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,141,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.77.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of UHS stock opened at $178.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.65 and a 200-day moving average of $178.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.33 and a 1-year high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

