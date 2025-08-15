Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $516,000 Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,627 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,738,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,843,000 after purchasing an additional 135,989 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth $1,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.77. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, August 4th. BNP Paribas set a $18.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, SVP Darrow A. Abrahams bought 3,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $49,955.40. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 184,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,033.35. This trade represents a 2.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gordon Hardie bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 515,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,202.70. This trade represents a 1.58% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

