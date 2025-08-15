Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $520,000 Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.20, for a total transaction of $6,152,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,224,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,017,794.80. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total transaction of $234,256.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 49,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,994.74. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,590 shares of company stock worth $6,761,837. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.36.

Paycom Software Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $216.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.08 and a 1-year high of $267.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.28.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.00 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

