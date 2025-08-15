Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $547,000 Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Affirm were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFRM. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $14,591,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $755,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Affirm by 305.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 29,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $77.02 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.76, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.29.

In other Affirm news, CAO Siphelele Jiyane sold 15,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,190,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 242,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,164,400. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $152,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,207.42. This trade represents a 6.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,114 shares of company stock worth $11,825,169. Company insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AFRM shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.09.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

