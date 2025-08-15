Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $563,000 Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 303,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 73,670 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHEF opened at $61.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.83. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 17,500 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $1,138,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 52,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,893.50. The trade was a 25.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

