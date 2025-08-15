Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $572,000 Stock Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 838,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after acquiring an additional 37,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 804.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 248.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 517,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,660,000 after acquiring an additional 369,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGI opened at $26.01 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 2.26.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Triumph Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 74.53%. The business had revenue of $377.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

