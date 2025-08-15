Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $577,000 Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AAR were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AAR by 761.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in AAR by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $77.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.71 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.81 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIR. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of AAR from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AAR from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIR

Insider Activity at AAR

In other AAR news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 3,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $279,877.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 39,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,138.36. This trade represents a 8.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer L. Vogel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $546,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,267.90. This trade represents a 23.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,331,452. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

AAR Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.