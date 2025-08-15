Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $579,000 Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 470.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,072,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EWBC. Citigroup boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EWBC opened at $103.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.70. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $113.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.04 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 26.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 888,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,833,901.32. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading

