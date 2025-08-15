Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Position in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth $1,067,000. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth $804,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth $726,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $113.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.87 and a 200 day moving average of $107.55. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 12 month low of $88.96 and a 12 month high of $136.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $349.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.71 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.51%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $235,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,540. This trade represents a 20.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

