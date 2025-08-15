Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Stock Performance
Shares of SJM opened at $111.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $93.30 and a one year high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.32 and a 200 day moving average of $109.14.
J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.37%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $119.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up previously from $123.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.67.
Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker
In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.09 per share, with a total value of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,544.25. The trade was a 37.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Company Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
