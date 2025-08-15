Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stake in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 806.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 69.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2,693.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bret A. Conklin sold 15,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $673,341.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,067.84. This represents a 21.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 310,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,423,901.24. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,198 shares of company stock worth $2,210,975 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

HMN opened at $45.03 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.71.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.45. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HMN. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $48.00 price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

