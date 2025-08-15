Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,487 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,472,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,278,000 after purchasing an additional 159,109 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 552.5% during the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,467,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $23.29 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $519.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $223,820.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 245,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,360. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,039,470.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 724,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,263,191.55. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,181 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,240. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised SoFi Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $23.00 target price on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

