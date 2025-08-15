Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Diodes were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,037,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Diodes by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,238,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,053,000 after acquiring an additional 168,545 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,063,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 367,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 75,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 552,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,045,000 after acquiring an additional 68,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $72.76.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.08 million. Diodes had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIOD has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Diodes in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

