Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 693.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,136 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 914.9% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after purchasing an additional 115,628 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 33,270 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $4,511,079.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,758,076.78. The trade was a 40.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $1,374,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,467,339.06. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,741 shares of company stock valued at $12,471,180 in the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $138.52 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.09 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cfra Research raised shares of Globe Life to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $149.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

