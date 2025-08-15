Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 315.4% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $505.80.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.4%

KNSL stock opened at $453.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.00 and a 52 week high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $458.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.0%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.55%.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,912. This represents a 17.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

