Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Steven Madden by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHOO. Citigroup upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $50.01.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $556.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.