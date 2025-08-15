Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,061 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 47.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 260,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 53,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.07.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 1.9%

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $12.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.68 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

