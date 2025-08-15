Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stock Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,125 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 7,442 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in TripAdvisor by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in TripAdvisor by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,684 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in TripAdvisor by 5.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,655 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TripAdvisor by 11.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,386 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in TripAdvisor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 444,809 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRIP. Bank of America began coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson set a $16.25 price objective on TripAdvisor in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.03.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.91 million. TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

