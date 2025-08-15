Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,016 Shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,142 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,830,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,501 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $11,118,000 after buying an additional 37,180 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Price Performance

PFGC opened at $100.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.58. Performance Food Group Company has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $103.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The food distribution company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $216,360.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,500. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $1,195,654.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 138,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,269.60. The trade was a 9.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,059 shares of company stock valued at $5,861,405 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFGC

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.