Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,853 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 807.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBNC has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

First Bancorp stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.70. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.22 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 8.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.32%.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

