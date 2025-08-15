Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 233 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,802,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,673,000 after purchasing an additional 21,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.74, for a total transaction of $6,917,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 188,046 shares in the company, valued at $130,078,940.04. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,369 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.50, for a total transaction of $964,460.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 16,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,288,203.50. This represents a 7.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,205 shares of company stock worth $20,932,366 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.60.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 1.8%

FIX opened at $689.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.49. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.44 and a 1-year high of $733.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $575.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.06.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

