Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 248 Shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Pool were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Pool by 907.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 37,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after acquiring an additional 33,686 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Pool by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pool by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Pool by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 117,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Trading Down 1.4%

POOL opened at $326.09 on Friday. Pool Corporation has a twelve month low of $282.22 and a twelve month high of $395.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.63 and a 200-day moving average of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Pool had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

Pool announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.14.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

