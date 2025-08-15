Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 3,145 Shares of Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 712.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 65.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 342.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HI. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Hillenbrand from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut Hillenbrand from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $25.64 on Friday. Hillenbrand Inc has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -102.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $598.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Profile

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.