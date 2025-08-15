Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 358 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUOL opened at $329.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.94 and a twelve month high of $544.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.90.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Duolingo had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total transaction of $3,444,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,797.52. The trade was a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $20,939,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler set a $375.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.20.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

