Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 443 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 459.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial set a $212.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.85.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $149,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,960.64. This represents a 14.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $172.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $148.73 and a one year high of $206.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.11.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

