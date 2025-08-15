Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 4,493 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OWL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,856,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $15,206,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 174,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OWL stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 218.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $703.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.