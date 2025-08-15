Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 481 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,617 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,435.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert W. Eddy bought 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,587.20. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,299.52. This trade represents a 26.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $8,217,160.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,371,954.20. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,923 in the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of DKS opened at $223.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.07 and a 200 day moving average of $202.12. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.37 and a fifty-two week high of $254.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.