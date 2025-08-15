Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 5,191 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,077,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,383 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $53,860,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,463,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,729,000 after buying an additional 1,009,042 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,284,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,325,000 after buying an additional 115,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,770,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,997,000 after buying an additional 1,058,173 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Cody bought 3,500 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,420.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 60,169 shares in the company, valued at $969,924.28. The trade was a 6.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VSH opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $20.91. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Vishay Intertechnology had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $762.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

