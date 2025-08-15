Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 574 Shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 17.9% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $151.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.49. Owens Corning Inc has a twelve month low of $123.40 and a twelve month high of $214.53.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase 12,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

