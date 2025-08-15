Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 597 Shares of Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Standex International were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Standex International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Standex International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Standex International by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Standex International by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Standex International by 25.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 16,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 115,576 shares in the company, valued at $23,115,200. The trade was a 12.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Standex International Stock Performance

NYSE SXI opened at $204.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.65 and a 200-day moving average of $164.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. Standex International Corporation has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $212.65.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $222.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.44 million. Standex International had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SXI. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Standex International from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

