Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 682 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,698,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,095,336,000 after acquiring an additional 46,956 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

RGLD stock opened at $169.61 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.56 and a fifty-two week high of $191.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.40.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 56.24%. The firm had revenue of $209.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target (up previously from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, August 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

