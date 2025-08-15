Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 935 Shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Service Corporation International were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Service Corporation International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,952,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,600,000 after purchasing an additional 492,822 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Service Corporation International by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 782,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,751,000 after purchasing an additional 451,068 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Service Corporation International by 19,170.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,593,000 after purchasing an additional 334,904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Service Corporation International by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,650,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,734,000 after purchasing an additional 328,686 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Service Corporation International by 3,061.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 297,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 287,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Corporation International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $12,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 982,333 shares in the company, valued at $79,067,983.17. This trade represents a 13.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $632,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,692.80. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,950 shares of company stock worth $17,001,787 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Service Corporation International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Service Corporation International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Service Corporation International Stock Down 1.6%

SCI stock opened at $80.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. Service Corporation International has a fifty-two week low of $71.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.43 and a 200-day moving average of $78.62.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Corporation International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

About Service Corporation International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Articles

