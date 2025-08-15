Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 958 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,562,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,353,000 after acquiring an additional 26,079 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,234,000 after acquiring an additional 239,917 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 24,475.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,192 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 149.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 974,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,907,000 after acquiring an additional 583,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 962,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,230,000 after acquiring an additional 221,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $92,261.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,713.80. This trade represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total transaction of $288,325.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,724.71. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $440,586 in the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.7%

Toll Brothers stock opened at $131.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 4.21. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $169.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

