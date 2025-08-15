Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RAMP. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in LiveRamp by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 52,226 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in LiveRamp by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Stock Down 1.4%

LiveRamp stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $36.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $194.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.22 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $578,457.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 79,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,328. This represents a 18.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 55,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,980. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on RAMP shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on RAMP

LiveRamp Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.