Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6,931.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,163 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on SUPN shares. Wall Street Zen raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $42.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.55. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $43.62.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $5,882,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,030,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,288,289.66. This represents a 11.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

