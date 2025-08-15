Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 79.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 695,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,765,000 after purchasing an additional 308,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 383.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,258,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,423,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,113,000 after purchasing an additional 959,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.2% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $54.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

NYSE:OVV opened at $39.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.10. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

