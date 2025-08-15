Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of PHINIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of PHINIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PHINIA by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PHINIA by 3.1% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PHINIA by 1.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PHINIA alerts:

PHINIA Stock Down 0.3%

PHINIA stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51. PHINIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.56.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.51 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BNP Paribas cut PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PHINIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PHINIA from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PHINIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PHINIA

Insider Activity at PHINIA

In related news, Director Meggan M. Walsh acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.71 per share, with a total value of $59,794.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,983.32. The trade was a 22.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PHINIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.