Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Holdings in Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Quaker Houghton were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Quaker Houghton in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quaker Houghton by 400.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Quaker Houghton by 390.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Quaker Houghton by 119.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Quaker Houghton by 200.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quaker Houghton alerts:

Quaker Houghton Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE KWR opened at $136.32 on Friday. Quaker Houghton has a 12 month low of $95.91 and a 12 month high of $180.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quaker Houghton Increases Dividend

Quaker Houghton ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.11). Quaker Houghton had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $483.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quaker Houghton will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.508 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Quaker Houghton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Quaker Houghton’s payout ratio is -451.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quaker Houghton in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $135.00 target price on Quaker Houghton and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Quaker Houghton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KWR

About Quaker Houghton

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Houghton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Houghton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.