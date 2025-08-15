Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,187,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,276,000 after buying an additional 81,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth $303,000.

CRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.26). Carter’s had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $585.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

