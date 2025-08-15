Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,591 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,881,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,056 shares during the period. Susquehanna Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Capital Management LLC now owns 25,268,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,700,000 after acquiring an additional 18,794,047 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,709,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,450,000 after acquiring an additional 440,231 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,523,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,497,000 after acquiring an additional 21,149 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,982,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,067,000 after acquiring an additional 377,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of PAYO opened at $6.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $260.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susanna Morgan sold 16,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $109,538.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,706.54. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

