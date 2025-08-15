Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Position in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 76.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 41.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $578.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.06 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.23% and a return on equity of 25.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 50.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RPRX

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.